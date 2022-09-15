A new episode of 20/20 investigates the death of a wife on an African safari. This two hour episode will air Friday, September 16th (9:01–11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC as well as the next day on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Dr. Larry Rudolph and his wife, Bianca Rudolph, were avid big game hunters, often traveling the world to bring back trophies of exotic animals they had killed. In 2016, the pair headed to Zambia, where Bianca was hunting a leopard.
- Tragedy struck when Bianca died of a shotgun blast to the chest on the last day of the trip. Local authorities ruled the death accidental, and over the next few months Larry collected approximately $4.88 million dollars in life insurance. In the wake of Bianca’s death, several tips were called into the FBI, notifying agents that Larry had been carrying on an affair with an employee at his dental clinic, Lori Milliron, for more than 10 years.
- 20/20 takes an inside look at the investigation into Bianca’s death, featuring an exclusive interview with Brian Lovelace, a former bartender who says he overheard Larry tell his mistress that he killed his wife for her. Chief national correspondent Matt Gutman traveled to Zambia to interview Spencer Kakoma, the game scout who accompanied the Rudolphs on their hunt, and Musawa Musese, the parks investigator who was one of the first at the crime scene.
- Additional interviews include Anna Grimley and Sherry Houck, former employees at Larry’s dental clinic; Tim Runco, Larry’s former dental partner; Rachel Anders, the mother of Lori’s grandson; Ron Arendt, a lifetime member of Safari Club International; David Markus, Rudolph’s lead attorney; and John Dill, Lori’s attorney; and the jury foreperson.
