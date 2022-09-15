“Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition” Coming to PlayStation VR2 in 2023

ILMxLAB announced Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition, coming exclusively to PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) in 2023.

What’s Happening:

The reveal of the complete and fully-enhanced experience was made during PlayStation’s State of Play event, where the studio debuted a first-look trailer for fans.

Rebuilt to take advantage of hardware capabilities on PS VR2, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition will bring fans to a galaxy far, far away in an even more immersive way. When players look around, eye tracking cameras built into the headset will follow their line of sight, with advanced foveated rendering techniques furthering the visual experience while dynamic soundscapes surround them in rich 3D audio. Players will also feel interactions with the world around them through headset feedback, and adaptive triggers and haptic feedback built into the PS VR2 Sense controllers, providing an even stronger sense of immersion.

In Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition, fans will have the opportunity to live out their own action-packed Star Wars story in virtual reality. Players will play as a droid repair technician who gets swept up into a grand adventure after crash landing on the planet Batuu following an attack by the Guavian Death Gang. This kicks off a series of extraordinary events, proving that anyone in the galaxy can become a hero.

During the experience players will be joined by fan-favorite characters including R2-D2, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), and Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse). They will also meet new characters like the boisterous barkeep Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), treasure hunter Lens Kamo (Karla Crome), and Guavian Death Gang leader Tara Rashin (Debra Wilson).

While at Seezelslak’s Cantina, the Azumel bartender will transport players to other places and times in the Star Wars galaxy through his legendary Tales. Through him, they will live out the story of the Padawan-turned-Jedi Ady Sun’Zee (Ellie Araiza) in “The Temple of Darkness” and “The Sacred Garden.” In “The Bounty of Boggs Triff,” players will take on a peculiar bounty while playing as the class four assassin droid IG-88 (Rhys Darby).

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition will be released as the complete experience on PS VR2. Additional details, including release timing and pricing, will be announced at a later date.

