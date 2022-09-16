ABC News Announces Special Coverage of the State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

ABC News will present special coverage of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, beginning at 5:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, September 19th, on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- World News Tonight anchor David Muir and Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts will lead coverage from London, alongside ABC News’ correspondents and contributors, including:
- GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes
- Chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannell
- Chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega
- Senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts
- Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang
- Senior national correspondent Terry Moran
- Foreign correspondent James Longman
- Correspondents Maggie Rulli, Lama Hasan and Britt Clennett
- Contributors Robert Jobson, Victoria Murphy, Omid Scobie and Andrew Morton
- Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II
- Peter Westmacott, the former deputy private secretary to King Charles III
- Muir will anchor a special edition of World News Tonight from London on Monday.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know will also originate from London on Monday, with Holmes and Robach anchoring the program following coverage of the queen’s funeral.
- ABC News Live will have coverage throughout the weekend, capturing the moments and events ahead of the state funeral. Anchors Diane Macedo and Kyra Phillips will anchor throughout the day on Monday. The queen’s funeral will also be available to stream on ABC News Live.
- ABC News Digital will continue its blog and stories over the weekend and on Monday, detailing the moments and events surrounding the queen’s funeral.
- GMA Digital will have stories on what to expect and what to know about the state funeral on Monday. This week, the digital team published a story about the finances of the monarchy and questions about its future.
- ABC News Radio will have live anchored coverage of the funeral, led by correspondent Aaron Katersky at Westminster Abbey, with correspondent Tom Rivers, multiplatform reporter Ines De La Cuetara, reporter Patrick Reevell and People Magazine senior royals editor Michelle Tauber. ABC News Radio will offer status reports to all stations throughout the day, as well as two-ways with reporters and experts during morning and afternoon drives.
- ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke, will feature special coverage of the queen’s funeral, covering the sights and sounds with ABC News correspondents in London.
- ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be reporting live from London with multiplatform reporters De La Cuetara and Faith Abubey.