ABC News Announces Special Coverage of the State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

ABC News will present special coverage of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, beginning at 5:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, September 19th, on ABC.

What’s Happening:

World News Tonight anchor David Muir and Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts will lead coverage from London, alongside ABC News’ correspondents and contributors, including: GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannell Chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega Senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang Senior national correspondent Terry Moran Foreign correspondent James Longman Correspondents Maggie Rulli, Lama Hasan and Britt Clennett Contributors Robert Jobson, Victoria Murphy, Omid Scobie and Andrew Morton Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II Peter Westmacott, the former deputy private secretary to King Charles III

from London on Monday. GMA3: What You Need to Know will also originate from London on Monday, with Holmes and Robach anchoring the program following coverage of the queen’s funeral.