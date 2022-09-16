Demi Moore Joins Ryan Murphy’s “Feud: Capote’s Women”

According to Variety, Demi Moore has joined the cast of Feud: Capote’s Women, the second installment of FX’s anthology series from Ryan Murphy.
- Feud: Capote’s Women has added Demi Moore, known for her roles in Ghost, A Few Good Men, and more, to its cast.
- According to Variety’s sources, Moore would star as socialite Ann Woodward, a former showgirl and radio actress who was infamously accused of murdering her husband in 1955.
- She joins previously announced cast members Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Chloe Sevigney and Naomi Watts.
- Jon Robin Baitz is writing all eight episodes and serving as showrunner of the new season. Directed in its entirety by Gus Van Sant, the second edition of Feud tells the true story of how Truman Capote (Hollander) was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel Answered Prayers, with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.
- Baitz, Van Sant and Watts are executive producing Feud: Capote’s Women alongside Murphy, Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, and Alexis Martin Woodall, who all executive produced or produced Season 1, Feud: Bette and Joan. 20th Television is the studio, producing with Plan B Entertainment and Ryan Murphy Productions.
- Filming is slated to begin in New York this fall.
- The first season of the series was titled Feud: Bette and Joan and followed the rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford on the set of the 1962 camp classic film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
- FX previously had plans for a second season following the dissolution of the marriage between England’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana but eventually scrapped the idea.