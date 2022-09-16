Funnel Cloud Formed Over Walt Disney World

When planning a trip to Orlando, you need to know that crazy weather is a possibility. Many were surprised though to see a funnel cloud appear over EPCOT yesterday, September 15th according to News 6.
What’s Happening:
- Florida is known for crazy weather, but it was still surprising to see a funnel cloud appear at Walt Disney World.
- Guests noticed at EPCOT that there were high winds and a sizable funnel cloud forming.
- The National Weather Service watched the situation closely but said no touchdown was reported.
- "Initially it was difficult to determine if the cloud was rotating from the video and pictures taken at EPCOT. Rotation is the factor that differentiates a funnel cloud from scud," News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges said. "Oftentimes, scud clouds resemble funnel clouds or tornadoes. Scud clouds are a type of fractus cloud, which is a jagged cloud that forms in the warm, moist area beneath a thunderstorm updraft."
- There was a digital video following the initial report that showed that it indeed was a funnel cloud and not a tornado.