Gabby’s Cat-Tastic Dance Party Coming to Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando Resort and DreamWorks Animation invite families to show off their best kitty cat moves with Gabby from the hit Netflix series, Gabby's Dollhouse, at a Cat-tastic Dance Party.

Families can join series star Laila Lockhart Kraner and enjoy their favorite songs from the DreamWorks Animation show, including "Sprinkle Party" and "Hey, Gabby! while they learn some purr-ific dance steps along with Gabby and her friends on Saturday, September 24 at Universal Studios Florida.

In addition, Universal Orlando Passholders can take home an a-meow-zing gift bag during this Cat-tastic Dance Party.

Passholders can reserve their spot here

After you receiving a confirmed reservation email, guests will check in to the left of the Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida between 8:30am – 9:30am on September 24, 2022. Upon check-in, each Passholder will receive a credential for one of the morning’s dance parties.

Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy amazing benefits as part of Passholder Appreciation Days through September 30.

More on Passholder Appreciation Days:

UOAPs will have the opportunity to experience the Award-Winning Theme Park Destination in incredible ways with special perks, including Universal Express Pass discounts, Early Park Admission, an exclusive hotel rate, and much more.

Annual and Seasonal Passholders can enter Universal Studios Florida through an exclusive group gate entrance from September 6 – September 30, 2022, between the hours of 8am and 2pm. To utilize the entrance, go to the marked UOAP turnstiles at Universal Studios and present your Annual or Seasonal Pass with valid photo ID.

A Passholder favorite is featured on this year's Appreciation Days magnet. Starting August 15, grab your coffee, hop in your ride and let your fellow motorists know you're protected from the curse. Pick yours up at the UOAP Lounge in Studio Styles in Universal Studios Florida during operating hours and Toon Extra in Universal's Islands of Adventure from park open until close.

Other diners will be looking over at your table, saying to themselves, “I didn’t see THAT on the menu.” Because it’s not on the menu. It’s only available to Passholders. Passholder exclusive menus are available around the resort.

Learn more about Passholder Appreciation Days here .