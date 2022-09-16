“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4)” Original Soundtrack Now Available

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) Original Soundtrack featuring score by Amie Doherty, is now available on your favorite streaming platforms.
- The Original Soundtrack for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been composed by Amie Doherty.
- Some of her previous work includes Hulu’s The Act and Happiest Season, as well as Star Trek: Picard and Discovery.
Fans of the series can now stream the soundtrack and official playlist on multiple platforms
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- Pandora
- YouTube Music
- Line Music
- iTunes
- Deezer
- Tidal
- You can find the soundtrack on all of those streaming platforms right here.
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+, with a new episode dropping every Thursday.
