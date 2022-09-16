“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4)” Original Soundtrack Now Available

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) Original Soundtrack featuring score by Amie Doherty, is now available on your favorite streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

The Original Soundtrack for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been composed by Amie Doherty.

has been composed by Amie Doherty. Some of her previous work includes Hulu The Act and Happiest Season, as well as Star Trek: Picard and Discovery.

Fans of the series can now stream the soundtrack and official playlist on multiple platforms, including: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music Line Music iTunes Deezer Tidal

You can find the soundtrack on all of those streaming platforms right here

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+

