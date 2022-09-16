Ways to Celebrate “Together We Are Magia” at Walt Disney World Resort

Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month has officially begun, and at Walt Disney World they are celebrating. Disney Parks Blog shared some of the entertainment, specialty food and beverage items, and art inspired by Hispanic and Latin American cultures. This is all running through October 15th.

Theme Parks:

Los Amigos Invisibles will perform September 16th and 17th at the Eat to the Beat Concert Series for the EPCOT

If you can’t be there live, it will also be streamed live tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on the Disney Parks Blog.

At Magic Kingdom

Also at Magic Kingdom, Mickey's PhilharMagic

Over at EPCOT, enjoy the Mariachi Cobre

See Hispanic and Latin-American art, at the Mexico Pavilion Folk Art Gallery at EPCOT. This is where they honor El Día de los Muertos with a beautiful art exhibit created by prominent Mexican artists.

Head on over to Disney's Animal Kingdom

Food and Beverage:

There are more than 70 food-and-beverage options inspired by Hispanic and Latin American cultures.

This includes tamales, empanadas, tacos, Encanto-inspired cupcakes, and more.

Disney Photopass:

At Disney's Animal Kingdom, EPCOT or Disney Springs

You can also add a Together We Are Magia border to your photos, available at all of the parks.

Merchandise:

There is a new Disney and Pixar’s Coco with stylish new apparel and décor available.

You can find this at Disney Springs, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.

Resorts:

While staying at a Walt Disney World resort, guests can see beloved movies that highlight Hispanic culture during Movies Under the Stars.

Featured films include The Book of Life, Encanto, Coco, Elena and the Secret of Avalor, Saludos Amigos, and Ferdinand.

Also, keep an eye out for exclusive photo backdrops inside many of the resort lobbies and gathering spaces.

Disney Springs:

Latin/Pop musical group La Calle will make you get up and dance with their high-energy show.

Brazilian singer-songwriter Drey-C has incorporated music from Encanto and Coco into his set as well.

and into his set as well. All this dancing will make you hungry, so stop by Exposition Park to try Latin-inspired dishes and plates from Cilantro Urban Eatery Food Truck.

Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression highlights new and vibrant work by Leo Gómez, representing the immense talent of Hispanic and Latin artists. This art walk will continue to grow, so keep checking back.