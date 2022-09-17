Disney Fantasy Changes Itinerary for September 17th Voyage

Safety is always Disney Cruise Lines' top priority, and they follow weather conditions very closely. There have been some changes for a sailing leaving today for the Disney Fantasy.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has been closely monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Fiona.

Based on the storm’s forecast track and the possible impact to the Eastern Caribbean over the next few days, they have made the decision to change the September 17th, 2022, Disney Fantasy itinerary to a Western Caribbean sailing.

Instead of visiting Tortola and St. Thomas, the Disney Fantasy will now visit Cozumel, Mexico, on Monday, September 19th; George Town, Grand Cayman on Tuesday, September 20th and Falmouth, Jamaica on Wednesday, September 21st.

The stop at Disney Castaway Cay will remain on Friday, as scheduled.

Based on the current predicted storm timing and path, they do not anticipate additional changes to other sailings at this time.