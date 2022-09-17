Video of Announcements for Disney Cruise Line From “A Boundless Future Panel” at D23 Expo

There were exciting updates at D23 Expo last week when it came to Disney Cruise Line. If you were not able to be there, we have you covered with the announcements.

What’s Happening:

If you missed D23 Expo, we have you covered with the announcement video from A Boundless Future Panel.

Did someone say a new ship?

New Horizons for Disney Cruise Line and the Disney Treasure:

The sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure, will set sail in 2024.

Imagineers have dreamed up a new design concept inspired by the theme of adventure, celebrating Walt Disney’s lifelong love of exploration.

The Grand Hall, the magnificent three-deck-tall atrium that welcomes guests on board is inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, drawing on real-world influences from Asia and Africa and paying homage to the far-off land of Agrabah.

At the center, the signature statue will feature Aladdin

For the first time, Disney Cruise Line will bring the magic of a Disney vacation to families and fans in Australia and New Zealand during limited-time cruises that immerse guests in Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

Additionally, repositioning cruises for the Disney Wonder will be the first South Pacific voyages for Disney Cruise Line, giving guests the chance to experience destinations like Fiji and Samoa.

In the Bahamas, progress continues on a beautiful new island destination at Lighthouse Point, which will bring the natural beauty and rich culture of the Bahamas to life for Disney Cruise Line guests and be powered 90 percent through solar energy.