Videos – Venture into 2 Horrifying Haunted Houses at Howl-O-Scream Orlando

Howl-O-Scream Orlando is underway at SeaWorld Orlando and the event features five horrifying haunted houses. We have walkthrough videos from two of them and you can venture in, if you’re brave enough, below.

Beneath the Ice

In the icy wilderness above the Arctic Circle, a research facility was lost…buried under snow and cut off from the outside world. Something compelled you to join the rescue party, but doubt is creeping in. Was that laughter, or the wind? That shiver you feel isn’t just from the cold. These chambers aren’t just frozen tombs. They’re pulsing with unspeakable horrors, and you’ll have to stay frosty and alert to survive.

This year’s house is newly reimagined for those who may remember it from last year.

Siren of the Seas

This ship sure doesn’t look like the pictures. Where’s the sparkling pool and the to-die-for buffet? No, there are terrible things on deck here. Every crumbling gangway and decaying stateroom is crawling with restless souls. Maybe those wild siren stories were true after all. You better say “bon voyage” to your chances of making it back to port. But don’t worry, the crew will be right with you…everywhere you turn.

This is a brand new haunted house for 2022.

Howl-O-Scream Orlando 2022 runs on select nights now through October 31. Tickets are available here

The event features 5 haunted houses, 7 scare zones, 3 terrifying live shows, roaming hoards, and pulse-pounding coasters in the dark.

