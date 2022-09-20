Harry P. Leu Gardens Brings Back “Dazzling Nights” For 2022 Holiday Season

The landmark Harry P. Leu Gardens of Orlando, Florida are set to come to electric life once again this year with “Dazzling Nights,” an interactive holiday experience starting this November.

What’s Happening:

Orlando’s 50-acre Harry P. Leu Gardens will transform once again into a stunning, winter wonderland featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures during “Dazzling Nights” – a family-friendly adventure that gives guests the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable, three-quarter mile, interactive holiday experience. Dazzling Nights returns to Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando from November 25, 2022-January 1, 2023.

Created by the trusted team behind the IMMERSE Festival and many more epic, immersive events and presented by AdventHealth, Dazzling Nights is an awe-inspiring, annual holiday event.

A few snapshots of the all-new, totally redesigned 2022 adventure include: A brand-new, redesigned show A million lights that bring Leu Gardens to life Meet-and-greet characters in the Ice Castle A new yeti play area for kids and families 40' diameter snow dome with swirling snow 70' long candy cane vortex light tunnel Walk through a forest with giant, neon flowers A brand-new laser light show with live singers Expanded food and beverage options And so much more!



In addition, Dazzling Nights has increased capacity this year, and the show is now a “choose your own adventure.” Instead of a linear show, guests are encouraged to explore the garden in any order they'd like, so they can choose how long to spend at each installation. New premium experience tickets are also available, featuring a premium outdoor lounge, “skip the line” access and more. Plus, due to popular demand, there is now a discounted child ticket.

Dazzling Nights recently announced its expansion to Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, in addition to the return to Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens also being held November 25 – January 1.

