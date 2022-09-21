Hong Kong Disneyland Adds Peak Plus Day Tickets and Raises Magic Access Prices

Hong Kong Disneyland has added a new ticket option to their multiple-tiered ticket structure, while also raising the price of their Magic Access annual pass program.

What’s Happening:

Current prices for 1-Day Tickets for Peak Days and Regular Days will remain unchanged for all ticket types.

However, a new 1-Day “Peak Plus Days Ticket is being introduced for the most popular days and seasons, priced at HK$759 ($96 USD) for General Admission (guests aged 12-64) and HK$569 ($72.50 USD) for Child (guests aged 3-11).

Prices have gone up for the Magic Access annual pass program: Prices for an adult Silver Membership will be HK$1,348 / $174.75 USD (previously HK$1,278 / $162.82 USD) Gold for HK$2,338 / $298 USD (previously HK$2,228 / $284 USD) Platinum for HK$4,278 / $545 USD (previously HK$3,998 / $509 USD) Prices for student/child memberships under the Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers will be HK$998 / $127 USD, HK$1,668 / $212.50 USD and HK$3,078 / $392 USD, respectively (previously HK$950 / $121 USD, HK$1,588 / $198.50 USD and HK$2,878 / $366 USD, respectively).

The price increases and the additional ticket level will go into effect tomorrow, September 22nd.

Prices for Senior 1-Day Tickets and Magic Access senior memberships will remain the same for the 11th consecutive year.

Guests eligible for existing offers for people with disabilities will continue to receive a 30% discount on 1-Day Tickets for Regular Days and Peak Days, as well as Peak Plus Days.

What They’re Saying:

A Hong Kong Disneyland Resort spokesperson said: “Multiple-tiered ticket pricing, a common practice throughout the attraction and theme park industry in Asia, not only gives guests flexibility in choosing when to visit, but also helps us deliver a better experience for all our guests. In addition, along with other value-added ticket products such as the Magic Access program, this approach gives guests more ways to visit our parks.”