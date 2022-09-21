Hulu Releases Trailer and Key Art for “Huluween Dragstravaganza”

Happy Huluween! Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for the Huluween Dragstravaganza, kicking off the Halloween season on October 1st.
What’s Happening:
- Two world-famous drag superstars, Ginger Minj and Monét X Change, are trapped in the TV – and the only way out is to host a hilarious Huluween TV Special.
- Huluween is the time of year when we binge the spine-tingling and hair-raising…when we get lost in fantasy… when we embrace the weird and wonderful. What better way to salute one of Hulu’s biggest celebrations than with a wild drag variety show?
- Two drag hosts and a troupe of queens and kings take the stage in original musical numbers, sketch comedy, and more. With a special A-list musical guest and surprise cameos to delight horror fans, this is going to be a Huluween Dragstravaganza to remember.
- Hosted by Ginger Minj and Monét X Change, Huluween Dragstravaganza also features Mo Heart, Jujubee, Manila Luzon, Lady Bunny, Jackie Beat, Selene Luna, Landon Cider and Mario Diaz, along with special musical guest Kesha!
- Below, you can watch the entire opening number, “The Big Opening” – Written by Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga, Noah Davis; Performed by Ginger Minj, Monét X Change, and Hulu Dragstravaganza Cast
- You can also download and stream the song on your favorite streaming platforms.
Credits:
- Executive Producer/Creative Director: George Cawood
- Executive Producer/Creative Director: Taylor Greeson
- Executive Producer/Showrunner: Josh Harris
- Co-EP: Sharon Everitt
- Head Writer: Trace Slobotkin
- Writers: Jackie Beat and Justin Martindale
- Choreographer: Monika Felice Smith
- Executive Producers for Hulu: Scott Donaton, Liz Levy and Tony Trujillo
