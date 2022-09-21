Kennedy Space Center Will Host Exclusive Taste of Space Marstini Shake-Off

On October 7th at Kennedy Space Center, they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Taste of Space Marstini Shake-Off. This event will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and will cost $159 per person.

What’s Happening:

Tickets are $159 per person and can be purchased by clicking here

The age recommendation is 21 and up.

Guests will be able to visit multiple culinary stations, tasting the flavors of the fall season while mingling with astronauts.

In addition to the delicious sips and bites, participating local bars and restaurants will go head-to-head in a competition, creating their idea of a "Marstini" cocktail for guests to taste and virtually vote for their favorites in the People’s Choice award.

Full versions of the "Masrstini" cocktail will be available for guests to purchase throughout the evening.

Another experience for guests is the Gateway’s new motion-theater ride, Spaceport KSC, where guests can explore the "Red Planet."

Full Menu:

Robonaut Red Ale Beer Cheese Dip with Pretzel Bites

Bacon Wrapped Scallops with Apricot Jam

Arugula Salad with Toasted Pecans, Dried Cranberries and Citrus Vinaigrette

Wisconsin Cheddar Soup with Smoked Applewood Bacon and Pretzel Croutons

Cheesy Potato and Bratwurst Casserole

Pork Schnitzel Slider Topped with Brussel Sprout Slaw, Tossed with Lemon Vinaigrette

Carved Roasted Turkey Breast with Root Vegetables and Spiced Apple Cider Glaze

Black Forest Cupcakes

Citrus Gelatin Finished with Keyline Foam in Mini Beer Steins

Apple Blossom with Caramel Sauce

Pumpkin Cheesecake with Ginger Snaps

Coffee and Tea Station

Participating Bars and Restaurants: