Kennedy Space Center Will Host Exclusive Taste of Space Marstini Shake-Off

On October 7th at Kennedy Space Center, they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Taste of Space Marstini Shake-Off. This event will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and will cost $159 per person.

What’s Happening:

  • The Kennedy Space Center is hosting the 2nd Annual Taste of Space Marstini Shake-Off on October 7th from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets are $159 per person and can be purchased by clicking here.
  • The age recommendation is 21 and up.
  • Guests will be able to visit multiple culinary stations, tasting the flavors of the fall season while mingling with astronauts.
  • In addition to the delicious sips and bites, participating local bars and restaurants will go head-to-head in a competition, creating their idea of a "Marstini" cocktail for guests to taste and virtually vote for their favorites in the People’s Choice award.
  • Full versions of the "Masrstini" cocktail will be available for guests to purchase throughout the evening.
  • Another experience for guests is the Gateway’s new motion-theater ride, Spaceport KSC, where guests can explore the "Red Planet."

Full Menu:

  • Robonaut Red Ale Beer Cheese Dip with Pretzel Bites
  • Bacon Wrapped Scallops with Apricot Jam
  • Arugula Salad with Toasted Pecans, Dried Cranberries and Citrus Vinaigrette
  • Wisconsin Cheddar Soup with Smoked Applewood Bacon and Pretzel Croutons
  • Cheesy Potato and Bratwurst Casserole
  • Pork Schnitzel Slider Topped with Brussel Sprout Slaw, Tossed with Lemon Vinaigrette  
  • Carved Roasted Turkey Breast with Root Vegetables and Spiced Apple Cider Glaze  
  • Black Forest Cupcakes
  • Citrus Gelatin Finished with Keyline Foam in Mini Beer Steins
  • Apple Blossom with Caramel Sauce
  • Pumpkin Cheesecake with Ginger Snaps
  • Coffee and Tea Station

Participating Bars and Restaurants:

  • Playalinda Brewing Company
  • Third Culture Kitchen
  • The Space Bar
  • Jack & Harry's