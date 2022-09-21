Kennedy Space Center Will Host Exclusive Taste of Space Marstini Shake-Off

On October 7th at Kennedy Space Center, they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Taste of Space Marstini Shake-Off. This event will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and will cost $159 per person.
What’s Happening:
- The Kennedy Space Center is hosting the 2nd Annual Taste of Space Marstini Shake-Off on October 7th from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
- Tickets are $159 per person and can be purchased by clicking here.
- The age recommendation is 21 and up.
- Guests will be able to visit multiple culinary stations, tasting the flavors of the fall season while mingling with astronauts.
- In addition to the delicious sips and bites, participating local bars and restaurants will go head-to-head in a competition, creating their idea of a "Marstini" cocktail for guests to taste and virtually vote for their favorites in the People’s Choice award.
- Full versions of the "Masrstini" cocktail will be available for guests to purchase throughout the evening.
- Another experience for guests is the Gateway’s new motion-theater ride, Spaceport KSC, where guests can explore the "Red Planet."
Full Menu:
- Robonaut Red Ale Beer Cheese Dip with Pretzel Bites
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops with Apricot Jam
- Arugula Salad with Toasted Pecans, Dried Cranberries and Citrus Vinaigrette
- Wisconsin Cheddar Soup with Smoked Applewood Bacon and Pretzel Croutons
- Cheesy Potato and Bratwurst Casserole
- Pork Schnitzel Slider Topped with Brussel Sprout Slaw, Tossed with Lemon Vinaigrette
- Carved Roasted Turkey Breast with Root Vegetables and Spiced Apple Cider Glaze
- Black Forest Cupcakes
- Citrus Gelatin Finished with Keyline Foam in Mini Beer Steins
- Apple Blossom with Caramel Sauce
- Pumpkin Cheesecake with Ginger Snaps
- Coffee and Tea Station
Participating Bars and Restaurants:
- Playalinda Brewing Company
- Third Culture Kitchen
- The Space Bar
- Jack & Harry's