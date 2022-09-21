Marvel, Muppets Toys Take Home “Toy of the Year” Awards

The Toy Foundation has named their picks for Toy of the Year in several categories and three Disney properties brought home awards.
- The category of Construction Toy of the Year was for any toys that include building as the primary play pattern.
- This year’s winner in that category was the LEGO Marvel I am Groot set.
- This 476-piece set is available now for $54.99.
- And staying with the LEGO theme, the Collectible of the Year category was won by The Muppets minifigures.
- The Collectible of the Year category was for Toys that compose a set and can be collected in multiples, including novelty playthings, miniature versions of existing lines, licensed collectibles, etc.
- The Muppets LEGO minifigures are available now for $4.99 each.
- And finally, the Doll of the Year award was open to toys that include baby, toddler, and fashion dolls.
- This year’s winner was the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fresh Fierce Collection by The Fresh Dolls by World of EPI Company
- These new dolls, inspired by the upcoming Black Panther sequel, will be available starting in October.