Moby Wrap Launches New Disney Baby Collection Featuring Pixar Characters

Moby Wrap, known for comfort and adaptability, has just launched its newest collection with Disney Baby featuring favorite Pixar characters including Featherknit “Monster Mash-Up” and “Toy Story Forever,” and “Easy Wrap Carrier Infinite Adventures.”

What’s Happening:

Share special moments in the warm embrace of Moby Wrap featuring some of our favorite Disney characters. A brand new collaboration with Disney Baby, it's a collection of playful prints that celebrate happiness and making memories with little ones.

Monster Mash-Up (Moby Wrap Featherknit) – $49.99

Toy Story Forever (Moby Wrap Featherknit) – $49.99

Key features of the Moby Wrap Featherknit wrap include:

Ultra-soft, stretchy, breathable, featherknit fabric

For babies 8-33 lbs

Adjusts to grow with baby, from newborn to toddler

Front and hip carrying positions

Comfortable to wear for extended periods of time

Gives parents hands-free mobility

Infinite Adventures (Easy Wrap) – $59.99

Key features of Easy Wrap include: