Moby Wrap Launches New Disney Baby Collection Featuring Pixar Characters

Moby Wrap, known for comfort and adaptability, has just launched its newest collection with Disney Baby featuring favorite Pixar characters including Featherknit “Monster Mash-Up” and “Toy Story Forever,” and “Easy Wrap Carrier Infinite Adventures.”

What’s Happening:

  • Share special moments in the warm embrace of Moby Wrap featuring some of our favorite Disney characters. A brand new collaboration with Disney Baby, it's a collection of playful prints that celebrate happiness and making memories with little ones.

Monster Mash-Up (Moby Wrap Featherknit) – $49.99

Toy Story Forever (Moby Wrap Featherknit) – $49.99

Key features of the Moby Wrap Featherknit wrap include:

  • Ultra-soft, stretchy, breathable, featherknit fabric
  • For babies 8-33 lbs
  • Adjusts to grow with baby, from newborn to toddler
  • Front and hip carrying positions
  • Comfortable to wear for extended periods of time
  • Gives parents hands-free mobility

Infinite Adventures (Easy Wrap) – $59.99

Key features of Easy Wrap include:

  • For babies 8-33 lbs., newborn to toddler.
  • Soft, stretchy, and breathable 100% cotton fabric.
  • Easy to slip on.
  • 2 ways to wear a baby: inward-facing or forward-facing (6 months +).
  • Padded back support and sash guide for comfort and ease.
  • Adjust and secure a custom-fit with sturdy side buckles.
  • Hands-free convenience.
  • Comfortable to wear for long periods of time.
  • Encourages bonding with the baby.
  • Acknowledged by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute (IHDI) as a "hip-healthy" product for babies.
  • 3 steps to wear: Slip on like a t-shirt, buckle and secure, lift and tie sash.
  • One-size fits most- friendly for plus-size and changing postpartum bodies!
  • Machine-washable.