Opportunity for D23 Gold Members to Purchase Premium Seats for “Frozen” and “The Lion King”

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold Members have the chance to purchase select premium seats for the Sunday, February 5, 2023 evening performance of Disney’s Frozen and the Friday, February 3, 2023, opening weekend performance of Disney’s The Lion King.

Disney’s Frozen:

D23 Gold Members have the chance to purchase select premium seats for the Sunday, February 5, 2023 evening performance of Disney’s Frozen , the hit Broadway musical, at Segerstrom Hall in Costa Mesa, California.

, the hit Broadway musical, at Segerstrom Hall in Costa Mesa, California. This special opening weekend package also features a D23 Member exclusive post-show talkback with members of the Frozen cast!

cast! Celebrate joy. Celebrate wonder. Celebrate magic. At Disney’s Frozen , every moment gives us something to celebrate. This show is filled with breathtaking effects, iconic songs, and a story that warms even the coldest of hearts.

, every moment gives us something to celebrate. This show is filled with breathtaking effects, iconic songs, and a story that warms even the coldest of hearts.

Event subject to change without notice.

Package Includes:

Premium seating to Disney’s Frozen.

Post-show Q&A with members of the Frozen cast and company.

Disney’s The Lion King:

D23 Gold Members have the chance to purchase select premium seats for the Friday, February 3, 2023, opening weekend performance of Disney’s The Lion King , the world’s No. 1 musical, at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, California

, the world’s No. 1 musical, at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, California This special package also features an exclusive D23 Member post-show talkback with members of the The Lion King cast!

cast! Experience the stunning artistry, unforgettable music, and exhilarating choreography of this musical theater phenomenon—one of the most awe-inspiring productions ever brought to life on stage. A remarkable tale of hope and adventure, The Lion King has found its way into the hearts of millions. As The New York Times says, “There is simply nothing else like it.”

Package Includes: