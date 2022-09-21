Orlando International Airport Opens New Disney Store Located at Terminal C

Today, September 21st, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Orlando International Airport. This was to celebrate Disney’s brand new store at Terminal C, located in the Palm Court area.
- Orlando International Airport was excited to share on their Twitter page the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand new Disney store in Terminal C, located in the Palm Court area.
- If you spend a lot of time at this airport, you know that there are plenty of gift shops all around.
- Since we are the home to Walt Disney World, of course they would put a brand new Disney Store in the airport's new terminal.
- Make sure to keep an eye out for the Minnie, Goofy, and Pluto statues at the airport.
- Recently they have been doing phased openings for the brand new terminal and once it is fully open there will be lots of new additions including dining options. For example, there will be a Wine Bar George as well as Sunshine Diner from Chef Art Smith and a location from the owners of The Polite Pig.
- It is also said that there will be an additional Universal Orlando store at Terminal C.