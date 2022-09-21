Zach Shallcross Named “The Bachelor” for Season 27

ABC has announced that Zach Shallcross has been named for Season 27 of The Bachelor. The new season is set to air January 23rd on ABC as well as the following day on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

After a heartbreaking departure from Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette The Bachelor .

. Following an emotional realization about his future with Rachel, Shallcross won Bachelor Nation’s affection when he made the difficult decision to end his journey on The Bachelorette .

. The charismatic California native will begin handing out roses when the season premieres MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The announcement was made by host Jesse Palmer during the emotional live finale of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette.

About Zach Shallcross: