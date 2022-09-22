Harbor Nights Return This Fall to Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando

Harbor Nights will be returning to Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando this fall. This event is for those 21 and older and is a separate ticketed event.

What's Happening:

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel’s food and wine event, Harbor Nights, returns to the picturesque Harbor Piazza this fall.

Guests can celebrate ‘la dolce vita’ – the sweet life – in a place inspired by the beauty and charm of the seaside village of Portofino, Italy.

The evening features select wines, sparkling wines and expertly-prepared food from each of the hotel’s restaurants, along with live music.

Harbor Nights takes place outdoors (weather permitting) under the twinkling lights of the hotel’s majestic Harbor Piazza, one of Orlando’s most unique outdoor event spaces.

Harbor Nights is an adults only (ages 21+) event.

When:

Friday, October 21st, 2022

6:30 pm

Where:

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando

5601 Universal Boulevard Orlando, Florida 32819

Tickets:

Tickets start at $79 plus fees and tax. Limited VIP tickets are $109 plus fees and tax and include all the benefits of a regular Harbor Nights ticket, plus reserved seating in a special area with a private wine station and passed hors d’oeuvres.

For more information and to purchase tickets for Harbor Nights on October 21st, visit: HarborNights.eventbrite.com