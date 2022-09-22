Andor is streaming now on Disney+ and the Main Titles Themes (Episodes 1-3) from the series are out now.
What's Happening:
About Andor:
- The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make.
- The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved.
- It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
- Andor is streaming exclusively on Disney+
