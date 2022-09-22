Andor is streaming now on Disney+ and the Main Titles Themes (Episodes 1-3) from the series are out now.

The score is composed by Emmy-winning and three-time Academy Award nominated composer, pianist, and producer Nicholas Britell ( Don't Look Up, Succession and Cruella ).

You can listen on Spotify by clicking here

About Andor:

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make.

The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved.

It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Andor is streaming exclusively on Disney+