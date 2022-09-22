“Main Title Themes (Episodes 1-3)” From “Andor” Are Out Now

Andor is streaming now on Disney+ and the Main Titles Themes (Episodes 1-3) from the series are out now.

What's Happening:

  • The Main Titles Themes (Episodes 1-3) from Andor is out now.
  • The score is composed by Emmy-winning and three-time Academy Award nominated composer, pianist, and producer Nicholas Britell (Don't Look Up, Succession and Cruella).
  • You can listen on Spotify by clicking here.

About Andor:

  • The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make.
  • The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved.
  • It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
  • Andor is streaming exclusively on Disney+
