Martin Short and Shania Twain Reportedly Join ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

According to Variety, Martin Short and Shania Twain are reportedly joining ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

Sources tell Variety that Short will play Lumière, while Twain will take on the role of Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration .

Other previously announced cast members include: H.E.R. as Belle Josh Groban as the Beast Joshua Henry as Gaston Rita Moreno as the Narrator

Presented by The Wonderful World of Disney , the highly anticipated two-hour reimagining of the beloved story of Beauty and the Beast will be taped in front of a live audience at Disney Studios and will air Thursday, December 15th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and on Disney+

Jon M. Chu set to executive produce the special, and Hamish Hamilton set to direct the special.

Jamal Sims is serving as executive producer and choreographer. Set design is by Julio Himede with costumes by Marina Toybina ( The Masked Singer ).

). Additional talented cast, whose performances will be seamlessly woven through the original feature film, will be announced at a later date.

This year, 2022, marks the 30th anniversary of when Disney Animation’s Beauty and the Beast became the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The film went on to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, while the theme song “Beauty and the Beast” won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1992.