New “Hocus Pocus 2” Character Posters Released

Three new character posters featuring the wicked Sanderson Sisters have been released as we’re just over a week away from the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+!

What’s Happening:

These newly released character posters feature Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker as Mary, Winifred and Sarah Sanderson, reprising their iconic roles from the original 1993 film.

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters for more comedic mayhem, will debut on Disney+ on September 30th.

Along with the aforementioned trio, Hocus Pocus 2 also stars: Sam Richardson ( The Tomorrow War ) Doug Jones ( The Shape of Water ) Hannah Waddingham ( Ted Lasso ) Whitney Peak ( Gossip Girl ) Belissa Escobedo ( American Horror Stories ) Lilia Buckingham ( Dirt ) Froyan Gutierrez ( Teen Wolf ) and Tony Hale ( Veep )

also stars: The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) and produced by Lynn Harris (King Richard), with Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus), David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus) and Adam Shankman (Disenchanted) serving as executive producers.

shopDisney Halloween 2022 coverage is presented by