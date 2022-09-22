Save Our Squad with David Beckham, the UK original series will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on November 9th. There is also a first look at the teaser trailer.
- Disney+ today announced that UK Original series, Save Our Squad with David Beckham, will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 9th.
- Co-produced by BAFTA and RTS Award-winning production company Twenty Twenty, and Studio 99, the global content and production studio co-founded by Beckham, Save Our Squad with David Beckham is a heart-warming series that sees David Beckham return to his East London roots to mentor Westward Boys, a young, grassroots team who are at the bottom of their league, facing relegation.
- However, this isn’t just any league… this is the same league that David played in as a young boy.
- Working with the head coaches, he’ll try to turn the team’s fortunes around.
- In the exclusive teaser trailer, David Beckham goes back to his roots in East London with an ambition to help Westward win.
- The sneak peek shows him mentoring the young squad and giving advice and encouragement on the perfect free kick, so the team themselves can ‘bend it like Beckham’.
