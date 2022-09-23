Save an Extra 25% on Parks, Home and School Essentials During shopDisney’s Fall Clearance Event

Now that Autumn has officially arrived, it’s time to consider your seasonal wardrobe. If you’re in need of some new Disney styles for a Parks visit, weekend getaway or late night study session, shopDisney has plenty of great options—that are all on sale!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The season has changed and brought along with it shopDisney’s Fall Clearance Event 25% off select merchandise that’s already discounted.

that’s already discounted. Breathe some new life in your fall fashions and share your love of Disney at the same time all while enjoying great savings.

Best of all the whole family can get in on the fun with apparel, pajamas, and accessories for adults and kids. If that’s not enough, home decor is included in the sale so you can finally add Mickey and Stitch styles to your kitchen and living room.

And for those still shopping for school gear, cute lunch totes and backpacks themed to Disney princesses and Grogu are sure to be a big hit with the younger crowd.

Fill up your shopping cart and use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to unlock the bonus savings.

at checkout to unlock the bonus savings. Below you’ll find links to some of our favorite Disney items, but there’s so much more to browse on shopDisney

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

School Essentials

Spider–Man Lunch Box

Turning Red Lunch Box

Grogu Backpack – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Mickey Mouse Pencil Case

Mickey Mouse Americana Backpack

Pajamas

Star Wars Sleepwear Set for Women by Munki Munki

Ariel Sleep Shirt for Women by Vera Bradley – The Little Mermaid

Star Wars Stretchie Sleeper for Baby by Munki Munki

Disney Parks Wardrobe

Disney Vacation Club Camp Shirt for Adults

Alice in Wonderland by Mary Blair Spinner Necklace by RockLove

Jessica Rabbit Dress for Women – Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Woven Shirt for Adults

Star Wars ''May the Force Be With Us'' Pullover for Adults

Star Wars Pullover for Kids

Walt Disney World Watercolor Shorts for Men

Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Kids – Sensory Friendly

Stitch Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie for Kids

Home Decor

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Hand Soap Dispenser

Winnie the Pooh 95th Anniversary Plush – Limited Release – Small

The Haunted Mansion Candle with Lid

Stitch Nested Mixing Bowl Set

Mickey Mouse Blue Placemat

Mickey Mouse Blue Planter

Mickey Mouse Blue Tidbit Plate Set