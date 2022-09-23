This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 26th-30th:

Monday, September 26 – What’s Your Story Letitia Wright ( Black Panther and The Silent Twins ) Kitt Shapiro (Daughter of Eartha Kitt)

Tuesday, September 27 – Women Who Go There Jessica Williams ( Entergalactic ) Rayna Greenberg and Ashley Hesseltine ( Girls Gotta Eat )

Wednesday, September 28 – Finding Happiness Tamron checks in with some of her all-time most memorable guests Daytime exclusive: B. Simone and Kim Coles ( Finding Happy )

Thursday, September 29 – Legends and Their Legacy Pastor Kim Burrell MC Lyte ( Partners in Rhyme )

Friday, September 30 – A Seat at the Table Iman ( Supreme Models ) Chloe Gong ( Foul Lady Fortune )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.