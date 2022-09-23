Walt Disney World Refurbishment Update for Copper Creek Villas and Disney’s Contemporary Resort

If you are planning on staying at Copper Creek Villas or Disney’s Contemporary Resort there will be some work going on that guests will want to be made aware of.

What's Happening:

They will be refurbishing some of the guest room balconies at Copper Creek Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.

Beginning September 26th, guests will see and hear refurbishment work in and around Copper Creek Villas during daytime hours.

Refurbishment work is expected to be completed in early November.

Additionally, from Tuesday, September 27th to Thursday, September 29th, refurbishment work will take place in the common areas of the 12th floor at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Guests will see and hear refurbishment work throughout the resort’s main tower atrium during daytime hours, typically from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some elevators will be out of service while this work is completed, but all walkways will remain open and available to guests.

Remember, this is all to ensure the facilities are maintained to the highest quality standards.