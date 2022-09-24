Empire Magazine Features Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel Studios shared on Twitter the brand new cover of Empire Magazine. You can see that it features Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
What's Happening:
- Marvel Studios shared on Twitter: Check out the brand-new Empire Magazine newsstand cover on sale September 29 and the exclusive subscriber cover for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- You can see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters starting November 11th, 2022.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis
- Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.
- As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.