Empire Magazine Features Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel Studios shared on Twitter the brand new cover of Empire Magazine. You can see that it features Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

What's Happening:

Marvel Studios shared on Twitter: Check out the brand-new Empire Magazine newsstand cover on sale September 29 and the exclusive subscriber cover for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

You can see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters starting November 11th, 2022.

Check out the brand-new @EmpireMagazine newsstand cover on sale September 29 and exclusive subscriber cover for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever.



Only in theaters 11.11.22. pic.twitter.com/MI5xHCXVEg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 23, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis