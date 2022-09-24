Halloween Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper Arrived at Walt Disney World

On September 24th, we were able to find the Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper at EPCOT.
What's Happening:
- We were able to find the Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper at EPCOT, although reports have said that it was available at other parks as well.
- As of right now, there are no purchase limits being enforced.
- The Donald Candy Corn Sipper is $13.00 plus the cost of a non-alcoholic beverage.
- As you can see, Donald's head is sticking out from his candy corn costume.
- This is an adorable and festive addition to your fall collection.
