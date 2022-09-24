Halloween Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper Arrived at Walt Disney World

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

On September 24th, we were able to find the Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper at EPCOT.

What's Happening:

  • We were able to find the Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper at EPCOT, although reports have said that it was available at other parks as well.
  • As of right now, there are no purchase limits being enforced.

  • The Donald Candy Corn Sipper is $13.00 plus the cost of a non-alcoholic beverage.
  • As you can see, Donald's head is sticking out from his candy corn costume.
  • This is an adorable and festive addition to your fall collection.
Halloween 2022 coverage is presented by shopDisney
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning