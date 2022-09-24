Halloween Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper Arrived at Walt Disney World

On September 24th, we were able to find the Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper at EPCOT.

What's Happening:

We were able to find the Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper at EPCOT, although reports have said that it was available at other parks as well.

As of right now, there are no purchase limits being enforced.

The Donald Candy Corn Sipper is $13.00 plus the cost of a non-alcoholic beverage.

As you can see, Donald's head is sticking out from his candy corn costume.

This is an adorable and festive addition to your fall collection.

shopDisney Halloween 2022 coverage is presented by