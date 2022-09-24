Photos: The Toy Soldier Reopen At EPCOT

EPCOT Fans are enjoying the return of many of their favorite locations that quietly reopen as we near the 40th anniversary of the second Walt Disney World theme park. Nearly every location in EPCOT has its fans, and a quiet corner in the rear of World Showcase’s UK pavilion is no different.

While many of the stores of World Showcase have reopened, especially those nearest the main promenade, some of the more tucked away locations have yet to. The Toy Soldier is one of the latest of those special and quaint little locations to be added to the “open” list. The location features goods representative of the United Kingdom, and you can’t miss a familiar structure featuring shelves of plush Corgis.

The Toy Soldier also features merchandise from the famous Disney Stories that take place in the region, including Mary Poppins, Peter Pan and the characters of Winnie The Pooh. While this location is home to some Winnie the Pooh goods, more can be found nearby at The Tea Caddy store. This location once served as a popular meet and greet location to meet Winnie the Pooh and his friends though that has not returned at this time. You can catch Pooh Bear as he catches butterflies out in the gardens just outside the Imagination! Pavilion, where he has been mostly since July of 2020.

One story that is oft-overlooked, especially as one that originates from the United Kingdom, is 101 Dalmatians. Luckily, The Toy Soldier has you covered with select pieces of merchandise featuring our spotted friends. On our visit, we “spotted” shirts, ornaments, mugs, water bottles, and more, some of which featuring the phrase “Spotted in the United Kingdom.”

You can find The Toy Soldier in EPCOT’s United Kingdom Pavilion at Walt Disney World.