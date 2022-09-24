Marvel Entertainment has added a video on their YouTube page for Strange Academy: Finals #1.
What’s Happening:
- If you are a fan of Marvel Comics, you will be excited about Strange Academy: Finals #1.
- Marvel Entertainment added a video on their YouTube page as a little teaser for the new comic.
- You can see it below.
About Strange Academy: Finals #1:
- Freshmen Year is almost over! From day one, people have been wondering – who is the savior of Strange Academy, and who can bring it all down?
- The future of Marvel Magic is going to be decided here and it will take FAR more than the Sorcerer Supreme and his school if magic has a chance!