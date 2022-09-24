Trailer Released for Marvel Comics “Strange Academy: Finals #1”

Marvel Entertainment has added a video on their YouTube page for Strange Academy: Finals #1.

What’s Happening:

  • If you are a fan of Marvel Comics, you will be excited about Strange Academy: Finals #1.
  • Marvel Entertainment added a video on their YouTube page as a little teaser for the new comic.
  • You can see it below.

About Strange Academy: Finals #1:

  • Freshmen Year is almost over! From day one, people have been wondering – who is the savior of Strange Academy, and who can bring it all down?
  • The future of Marvel Magic is going to be decided here and it will take FAR more than the Sorcerer Supreme and his school if magic has a chance!