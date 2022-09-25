Disney had re-released James Cameron’s original science-fiction film Avatar in anticipation of the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, coming this December. Fans were excited to see it on the big screen yet again as it hit 30 million in the global box office, according to Variety.

Although it has been thirteen years since Avatar first came to theaters, fans were excited to see this beautiful film on the big screen again.

This was all in anticipation of the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, coming to theaters on December 16th.

The movie generated $10 million in North America and $20.5 million internationally over the weekend. This was a huge turnout for a movie that was first released so long ago.

It continues its lead as the biggest movie of all time, with $2.85 billion worldwide.

