Disney had re-released James Cameron’s original science-fiction film Avatar in anticipation of the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, coming this December. Fans were excited to see it on the big screen yet again as it hit 30 million in the global box office, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Although it has been thirteen years since Avatar first came to theaters, fans were excited to see this beautiful film on the big screen again.
- This was all in anticipation of the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, coming to theaters on December 16th.
- The movie generated $10 million in North America and $20.5 million internationally over the weekend. This was a huge turnout for a movie that was first released so long ago.
- It continues its lead as the biggest movie of all time, with $2.85 billion worldwide.
What They’re Saying:
- "We’re talking about a film that’s 13 years old, which people can watch at home," says Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst with Comscore. "The big draw is the Imax presentation. Avatar is serving as a reminder of how cool the imagery of Pandora looks on the big screen."