Monsters Take Over Miniland USA at LEGOLAND Florida for Brick-or-Treat 2022

Join us as we check out Monsters Take Over Miniland USA at LEGOLAND Florida for Brick-or-Treat 2022.

What's Happening:

  • As a special surprise LEGOLAND Florida went to the next step and added monsters, trick-or-treaters, Ghostbusters, and a few other fun characters to their Miniland USA.
  • This is unadvertised but we spent over an hour looking at all the city areas trying to find the small additions, these are just a sampling of what you will find out there.
  • You can see the video below.

About Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party: (according to the website)

  • Saturdays and Sundays | September 24th through October 30th.
  • Included with Daily Tickets and select Annual Passes.
  • Brick-or-Treat will bewitch LEGOLAND Florida Resort with tons of candy, an all-new show lineup, never-before-seen exclusive LEGO characters, and more.

Join the Monster Party:

  • Select weekends this fall, the party kicks off as Monsters take over LEGOLAND and host the Halloween party of the year featuring:
  • Live Entertainment & Show
  • Limited-Time Attraction
  • Character Meet & Greet
  • Costume Parad
  • Trick-or-Treating
  • Best of all, admission is included with day tickets, hotel packages, and select annual passes.

