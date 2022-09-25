Join us as we check out Monsters Take Over Miniland USA at LEGOLAND Florida for Brick-or-Treat 2022.

What's Happening:

As a special surprise LEGOLAND Florida went to the next step and added monsters, trick-or-treaters, Ghostbusters, and a few other fun characters to their Miniland USA.

This is unadvertised but we spent over an hour looking at all the city areas trying to find the small additions, these are just a sampling of what you will find out there.

You can see the video below.

About Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party: (according to the website)

Saturdays and Sundays | September 24th through October 30th.

Included with Daily Tickets and select Annual Passes.

Brick-or-Treat will bewitch LEGOLAND Florida Resort with tons of candy, an all-new show lineup, never-before-seen exclusive LEGO characters, and more.

Join the Monster Party:

Select weekends this fall, the party kicks off as Monsters take over LEGOLAND and host the Halloween party of the year featuring:

Live Entertainment & Show

Limited-Time Attraction

Character Meet & Greet

Costume Parad

Trick-or-Treating

Best of all, admission is included with day tickets, hotel packages, and select annual passes.