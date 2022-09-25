Take a Ride on The Disco Dragon at LEGOLAND Florida for Brick-or-Treat 2022

Join us and take a ride on the classic Dragon coaster with a bit of a Brick or Treat twist for Halloween 2022.

What’s Happening:

  • See what The Disco Dragon at LEGOLAND Florida is all about.
  • You can see the video below.

About Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party: (according to the website)

  • Saturdays and Sundays | September 24th through October 30th.
  • Included with Daily Tickets and select Annual Passes.
  • Brick-or-Treat will bewitch LEGOLAND Florida Resort with tons of candy, an all-new show lineup, never-before-seen exclusive LEGO characters, and more.

Join the Monster Party:

  • Select weekends this fall, the party kicks off as Monsters take over LEGOLAND and host the Halloween party of the year featuring:
  • Live Entertainment & Show
  • Limited-Time Attraction
  • Character Meet & Greet
  • Costume Parad
  • Trick-or-Treating
  • Best of all, admission is included with day tickets, hotel packages, and select annual passes.

