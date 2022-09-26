ABC News Anchor Linsey Davis Now Delivering Nightly Newscast on ABC News Radio

Beginning today, ABC News Live Prime and World News Tonight Sunday anchor Linsey Davis will deliver the top stories in ABC News Radio’s national 5:00 p.m. ET newscast Monday to Thursday each week.
What’s Happening:
- As anchor of ABC News Radio’s 5 p.m. drivetime newscast, Davis steps into a role held by late ABC World News Tonight anchor Peter Jennings and former Good Morning America co-anchor Charlie Gibson.
- The live newscast is available to affiliates across the ABC News Radio network and is distributed as a podcast updated hourly on all major podcast platforms.
- Davis anchors ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis, which is ABC News Live’s first-ever streaming evening newscast, and World News Tonight – Sunday. She also serves as a correspondent filing reports for World News Tonight with David Muir, Good Morning America, 20/20 and Nightline.
What They’re Saying:
- Liz Alesse, vice president of ABC Audio said: “Linsey is the triple threat of ABC News. She anchors the evening news on broadcast TV, ABC’s live streaming channel and now on radio. It’s a testament to her dedication to reaching audiences across the country on all platforms.”