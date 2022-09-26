The Always Fashionable Minnie Mouse Featured on New Collection from Dooney & Bourke

Minnie Mouse fans have another reason to visit shopDisney now that a new Dooney & Bourke collection has arrived. The global icon is featured on a series of fashion bags in a pretty line art design that celebrates her sense of style.
What’s Happening:
- Your Dooney & Bourke fashion collection is about to grow thanks to the latest designs to arrive on shopDisney.
- Everyone’s favorite style guru Minnie Mouse is featured on a series of bags inspired by self care, cosmetics and Minnie herself.
- The new assortment presents a creamy off-white background that is perfect for showcasing our girl and her beauty routine. Artistic drawings in soft brown lines present Minnie Mouse, a makeup compact, tube of lipstick, hearts, heart shaped eyeglasses and “Minnie” in all capital letters.
- The bags are finished with black leather handles and zipper pulls that are lined in magenta to give just a small pop of color.
- As with most Disney Dooney releases, the new collection is available across three styles:
- Tote Bag
- Backpack
- Small Zip Sac
- Each bag in the collection comes with a removable leather tag with embossed ''Disney'' logo
- The Minnie Mouse Line Art Collection is available now on shopDisney. Prices range between $248.00-$298.00.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Minnie Mouse Line Art Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00
- Zip closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- 80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware
- 10 1/4'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 5 1/2'' D
- Handle drop: 10''
Minnie Mouse Line Art Dooney & Bourke Backpack – $268.00
- Zip closure with double zip pull
- Two exterior zip pockets
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior slip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Top carry handle
- Adjustable shoulder straps
- 80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware
- 12'' H x 8'' W x 4'' D
Minnie Mouse Line Art Dooney & Bourke Small Zip Sac – $248.00
- Zip closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior key hook
- Detachable, adjustable shoulder straps
- 80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware
- 7 1/2'' H x 6 1/4'' W x 4'' D
- Strap length: 23 1/2''