The Always Fashionable Minnie Mouse Featured on New Collection from Dooney & Bourke

Minnie Mouse fans have another reason to visit shopDisney now that a new Dooney & Bourke collection has arrived. The global icon is featured on a series of fashion bags in a pretty line art design that celebrates her sense of style.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Your Dooney & Bourke fashion collection is about to grow thanks to the latest designs to arrive on shopDisney.

Everyone’s favorite style guru Minnie Mouse is featured on a series of bags inspired by self care, cosmetics and Minnie herself.

The new assortment presents a creamy off-white background that is perfect for showcasing our girl and her beauty routine. Artistic drawings in soft brown lines present Minnie Mouse, a makeup compact, tube of lipstick, hearts, heart shaped eyeglasses and “Minnie” in all capital letters.

The bags are finished with black leather handles and zipper pulls that are lined in magenta to give just a small pop of color.

As with most Disney Dooney releases, the new collection is available across three styles: Tote Bag Backpack Small Zip Sac

Each bag in the collection comes with a removable leather tag with embossed ''Disney'' logo

The Minnie Mouse Line Art Collection is available now on shopDisney . Prices range between $248.00-$298.00.

. Prices range between $248.00-$298.00. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Minnie Mouse Line Art Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware

10 1/4'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 5 1/2'' D

Handle drop: 10''

Minnie Mouse Line Art Dooney & Bourke Backpack – $268.00

Zip closure with double zip pull

Two exterior zip pockets

Interior zip pocket

Interior slip pocket

Interior key hook

Top carry handle

Adjustable shoulder straps

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware

12'' H x 8'' W x 4'' D

Minnie Mouse Line Art Dooney & Bourke Small Zip Sac – $248.00