The Always Fashionable Minnie Mouse Featured on New Collection from Dooney & Bourke

Minnie Mouse fans have another reason to visit shopDisney now that a new Dooney & Bourke collection has arrived. The global icon is featured on a series of fashion bags in a pretty line art design that celebrates her sense of style.

What’s Happening:

  • Your Dooney & Bourke fashion collection is about to grow thanks to the latest designs to arrive on shopDisney.
  • Everyone’s favorite style guru Minnie Mouse is featured on a series of bags inspired by self care, cosmetics and Minnie herself.
  • The new assortment presents a creamy off-white background that is perfect for showcasing our girl and her beauty routine. Artistic drawings in soft brown lines present Minnie Mouse, a makeup compact, tube of lipstick, hearts, heart shaped eyeglasses and “Minnie” in all capital letters.
  • The bags are finished with black leather handles and zipper pulls that are lined in magenta to give just a small pop of color.
  • As with most Disney Dooney releases, the new collection is available across three styles:
    • Tote Bag
    • Backpack
    • Small Zip Sac
  • Each bag in the collection comes with a removable leather tag with embossed ''Disney'' logo
  • The Minnie Mouse Line Art Collection is available now on shopDisney. Prices range between $248.00-$298.00.
  • Links to the individual items can be found below.

Minnie Mouse Line Art Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00

  • Zip closure
  • Exterior zip pocket
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • 80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware
  • 10 1/4'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 5 1/2'' D
  • Handle drop: 10''

Minnie Mouse Line Art Dooney & Bourke Backpack – $268.00

  • Zip closure with double zip pull
  • Two exterior zip pockets
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Interior slip pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • Top carry handle
  • Adjustable shoulder straps
  • 80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware
  • 12'' H x 8'' W x 4'' D

Minnie Mouse Line Art Dooney & Bourke Small Zip Sac – $248.00

  • Zip closure
  • Exterior zip pocket
  • Two interior slip pockets
  • Interior key hook
  • Detachable, adjustable shoulder straps
  • 80% PVC / 20% coated cotton with leather trim and metal hardware
  • 7 1/2'' H x 6 1/4'' W x 4'' D
  • Strap length: 23 1/2''