Exclusive Funko Soda 3-Liter Showcases The Wampa from Star Wars

Funko is bringing a new twist to their Soda line with their most recent exclusive figure. Instead of the standard can, this time they’re presenting a 3-liter bottle of Funko that opens to unveil a figure of the Wampa from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back!

Clear some space on your shelf for more Funko collectibles! An exclusive Wampa Funko Soda figure is here and he’s arrived in a 3-liter bottle!

The terrifying snow creature that trapped Luke in his ice cave on the planet Hoth stars as a vinyl figure in one of Funko’s alternative collectible lines.

This time, Mr. Wampa is showcased baring his teeth (we can practically hear him growling) and it looks like he means business.

The Wampa Funko Soda is available exclusively at Funko.com

Guests may purchase up to two (2) pieces per household. This item does not qualify for discounts or promotions.

“Chilled in the Hoth tundra, the Funko exclusive SODA Wampa is 3 liters of limited edition refreshment. It would be unwise to leave out the fearsome SODA Wampa from your Star Wars collection.”

Vinyl SODA 3 Liter Wampa – Star Wars | Funko – $40.00

Edition size of 10,000

Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 7.64-inches tall

Catch all your favorite Star Wars shows and movies—including The Empire Strikes Back—streaming on Disney+!