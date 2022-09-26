Exclusive Funko Soda 3-Liter Showcases The Wampa from Star Wars

Funko is bringing a new twist to their Soda line with their most recent exclusive figure. Instead of the standard can, this time they’re presenting a 3-liter bottle of Funko that opens to unveil a figure of the Wampa from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back!
What’s Happening:
- Clear some space on your shelf for more Funko collectibles! An exclusive Wampa Funko Soda figure is here and he’s arrived in a 3-liter bottle!
- The terrifying snow creature that trapped Luke in his ice cave on the planet Hoth stars as a vinyl figure in one of Funko’s alternative collectible lines.
- This time, Mr. Wampa is showcased baring his teeth (we can practically hear him growling) and it looks like he means business.
- Fans of Star Wars and Funko will love the bobblehead figure that measures over 7 and half inches tall! And for some lucky fans, they might uncover the rare Chase Variant (1 in 6 chance) which looks nearly identical, except the Wampa is missing his right arm—the lesson being you don’t mess with a Jedi.
- The Wampa Funko Soda is available exclusively at Funko.com and sells for $40.00.
- Guests may purchase up to two (2) pieces per household. This item does not qualify for discounts or promotions.
- A link to the product (and sign up) can be found below.
“Chilled in the Hoth tundra, the Funko exclusive SODA Wampa is 3 liters of limited edition refreshment. It would be unwise to leave out the fearsome SODA Wampa from your Star Wars collection.”
Vinyl SODA 3 Liter Wampa – Star Wars | Funko – $40.00
- Edition size of 10,000
- Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 7.64-inches tall
Catch all your favorite Star Wars shows and movies—including The Empire Strikes Back—streaming on Disney+!