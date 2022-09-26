New “Star Wars: Andor” Character Posters Released Featuring Bix Caleen, Syril Karn and Maarva Andor

Continuing in the tradition of most Disney+ series, with a new episode comes new posters. And that’s exactly what we got for the first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor, which are now streaming.

Three new posters featuring some new characters introduced in the first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor have been released.

Featured are Bix Caleen (Adira Arjona), Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), and Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw).

They join previously released character posters for Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), and Luthen Rae (Stellan Skarsgård).

Andor explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

The first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor are now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes every Wednesday.