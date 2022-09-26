Old Town Halloween Event to Feature Free Trick-or-Treating, Costume Contest and More

Old Town in Kissimmee have announced their plans for this Halloween season.
What’s Happening:
- Old Town is ready to get its scare on in October with Thriller Dancers every Friday and Saturday night, plus Halloween, during the month at 7:50 pm, 8:50 pm and 9:50 pm in front of the Old Town Stage.
- On October 31st, the 7th Annual Old Town Halloween Event will feature free trick or treating for the whole family from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with candy stations on each block and a costume contest at the Old Town Stage at 7:00 p.m.
- Visitors won’t want to miss Mortem Manor, Old Town’s year-round Haunted House.
What They’re Saying:
- Thearon Scurlock, Vice President and General Manager of Old Town said: “Our Halloween event is fun for the entire family. In addition to the trick or treating and costume contest, our Thriller Dancers are just amazing.”
About Old Town:
- Built in 1986, Old Town is the recreation of a classic Florida town at the turn of the century featuring historical architecture and distinctive storefronts. Located on U.S. 192 in Kissimmee, Old Town boasts over 60 unique shops, themed restaurants and bars, rides, weekly car shows, and family-friendly attractions. For over 34 years, Old Town has been a favorite destination for locals and tourists alike looking for the simple pleasures of classic American fun. Learn more at www.myoldtownusa.com.