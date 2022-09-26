Old Town Halloween Event to Feature Free Trick-or-Treating, Costume Contest and More

Old Town in Kissimmee have announced their plans for this Halloween season.

What’s Happening:

Old Town is ready to get its scare on in October with Thriller Dancers every Friday and Saturday night, plus Halloween, during the month at 7:50 pm, 8:50 pm and 9:50 pm in front of the Old Town Stage.

On October 31st, the 7th Annual Old Town Halloween Event will feature free trick or treating for the whole family from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with candy stations on each block and a costume contest at the Old Town Stage at 7:00 p.m.

Visitors won’t want to miss Mortem Manor

What They’re Saying:

Thearon Scurlock, Vice President and General Manager of Old Town said: “Our Halloween event is fun for the entire family. In addition to the trick or treating and costume contest, our Thriller Dancers are just amazing.”

​​About Old Town: