Supernatural VR Workout App on MetaQuest Releases New Workouts Based on Disney Heroes and Villains

The popular and acclaimed VR workout app, Supernatural, is releasing a brand new workout series based on Disney Heroes and Villains.
What’s Happening:
- The acclaimed and popular VR App, Supernatural, is releasing their latest Disney Hits workout, ‘Heroes VS Villains’ today, September 26th.
- The workouts consists of 1 Boxing workout (Disney Hits: "Heroes") and 1 Flow (Cardio) workout (Disney Hits: "Villains"), where members can sweat to the beat of their favorite Disney classic tunes. Supernatural Athletes will have to choose their sides in this epic Disney showdown, exclusively on the Supernatural app available on the Meta Quest 2.
- The boxing workout is like others offered on the app, offering a total-body knockout. In these VR workouts, athletes can partake in one of the oldest sports known to mankind…but in VR and in an other-worldy environment. There, they can learn to punch like a heavyweight champ with music-synced moves that will build their muscles and their confidence.
- The Flow workout is based on the signature workout that started the whole thing. It’s a high-intensity, rhythmic movement and intelligent calibration to activate the athletes who participate while they hit targets, feel the burn, and have so much fun that they’ll forget that they are working out.
- Supernatural is a virtual reality fitness program that is otherworldly…in a VR sense, taking users to far away places with some serious views that makes torching calories fun, all the while tailoring sessions to a personalized ability level and desired intensity. The premier VR fitness service on Meta Quest also includes innovative new workouts and an inclusive community that will help you fall in love with fitness. Athletes can immerse themselves in stunning destinations from around the world where a professional coach will guide you through heart-pumping workouts mapped to your favorite music.
- The latest Disney Hits workouts are now available to all subscribers.