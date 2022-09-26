Walt Disney World Donates Additional $1 Million to Local Nonprofits

As the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary continues, the resort continues to give back to Central Florida. The Disney Parks Blog has shared that Walt Disney World has donated an additional $1 million to 12 local nonprofits.

The $1 million donation brings Walt Disney World’s total to $5.5 million contributed to important community causes over the past year.

Disney shared an image highlighting the 12 nonprofits:

On top of that, Disney VoluntEARS recently surpassed 58,000 hours of their time on community projects since the start of the 50th Anniversary celebration.

Disney commemorated this moment with an EARidescent Celebration:

Some of the other creative ways Walt Disney World has given back include: Earmarking nearly 80 acres of land for affordable housing Inviting aspiring students to Walt Disney World for hands-on learning opportunities with cast members Giving community members the first chance to visit some of our newest Disney experiences like Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

