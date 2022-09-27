Disney Cruise Line to Drop Vaccine Requirement For Sailing

Disney Cruise Line has dropped their COVID-19 Vaccine requirement to board their ships, however those who are unvaccinated will still have to provide proof of negative COVID test results.
- The following SeaMail will be sent to guests who have booked through travel agents on impacted sailings:
Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish – Beginning Oct. 14
“Dear Guest.
All of us at Disney Cruise Line look forward to welcoming you aboard soon. We are reaching out with important updates to the COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for your sailing.
Beginning October 14, 2022, for Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish sailings, Disney Cruise Line will no longer require Guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of sailing, however, it is highly recommended. All Guests ages 5 years and older who are not fully vaccinated (Unvaccinated Guests) will need to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken 1-2 days before the sail date. Guests ages 4 years of age and younger do not require testing. Acceptable vaccines and testing information can be found in the Know Before You Go section of our website.”
- To be exempt from testing requirements, fully vaccinated Guests must upload their proof of vaccination to the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day. Unvaccinated Guests must upload a negative COVID-19 test result to the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day. Uploading proof of vaccination or a COVID-19 test result is a requirement for adults and children, except for those ages 4 and younger.
- A parent or legal guardian will need to use their own account to provide this information on behalf of minors. To learn more about how to provide proof of your negative COVID-19 test result, please visit the Know Before You Go section of our website.
- After appropriate documents have been uploaded and reviewed by Inspire, Guests should see the words “Clear to Arrive” or “Clear to Sail” in the Pre-Sail Screening section when they log into their Safe Passage account before arriving at the port.
- It is also recommended that Guests bring a copy of their proof of vaccination or negative COVID- test result with them to the port. Guests who fail to upload proof of vaccination and/or COVID-19 test results prior to embarkation day will be delayed and may be denied boarding. If you have any questions about your Safe Passage registration or status, please contact Inspire Diagnostics at 877-250-5132.
- Fully vaccinated Guests are not required to be tested between back-to-back sailings. Guests ages 5 years and older who are not fully vaccinated and traveling on back-to-back sailings will be required to complete a COVID-19 test between sailings, arranged by Disney Cruise Line.
- Guests booked on the Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy or Disney Wish October 14, 2022, through January 31, 2023, may modify or cancel their sailing by October 11, 2022 without any Disney-imposed cancellation fees. Please contact your travel agent for details on how to cancel or modify your booking. Please note that change fees and cancellation fees imposed by third-party suppliers, such as airlines and hotels, as well as travel insurance, are not refundable. Refunds will be processed back to the original form of payment. Standard cancellation policies and terms and conditions apply for any cancellation or modification requests received on or after October 12, 2022.
- The Disney Magic will invoke the same requirements Beginning November 7th.