Disney Cruise Line to Drop Vaccine Requirement For Sailing

Disney Cruise Line has dropped their COVID-19 Vaccine requirement to board their ships, however those who are unvaccinated will still have to provide proof of negative COVID test results.

What’s Happening:

Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish – Beginning Oct. 14

“Dear Guest.

All of us at Disney Cruise Line look forward to welcoming you aboard soon. We are reaching out with important updates to the COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for your sailing.

Beginning October 14, 2022, for Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish sailings, Disney Cruise Line will no longer require Guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of sailing, however, it is highly recommended. All Guests ages 5 years and older who are not fully vaccinated (Unvaccinated Guests) will need to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken 1-2 days before the sail date. Guests ages 4 years of age and younger do not require testing. Acceptable vaccines and testing information can be found in the Know Before You Go section of our website.”