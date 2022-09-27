Orlando International Airport To Cease Operations Due To Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian’s forecasted path has changed, with Orlando now in the pathway, the Orlando International Airport will cease commercial operation tomorrow (9/28) morning.
What’s Happening:
- As Hurricane Ian’s projected path takes the storm right through Central Florida and into Orlando, the main transportation hub of the city, Orlando International Airport (MCO), is set to end commercial operation at the facility at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 28th.
- Entry to all the parking facilities at the airport will also be closed at that time.
- A tweet from the official account of the airport reads:
“The Orlando International Airport is prepared for the arrival and impact of Hurricane Ian. After conferring with the National Weather Service, airlines and federal partners it has been decided that commercial operations at Orlando International Airport will cease at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, 9/28/2022.
The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has activated the airport’s emergency operations center. The center, staffed by airport leadership, emergency response, and federal partners, maintains direct communication with airline leaders and the National Weather Service to keep informed on the latest updates to the hurricane’s path.
Travelers should contact their airlines directly for any updates in regards to their specific flights.
We remind the general public that the airport is not a designated shelter and information regarding official shelters can be found on the Orange County website.
- The important distinction must be made – The airport will not close. This is to say that emergency operations can still take place. Only commercial operations will cease when the last flight departs tomorrow at 10:30 AM.
- A reply to their original tweet reveals that the airport plans to resume operations on Friday, September 30th, “After assessing all damage to airport property and facilities.”