Orlando International Airport To Cease Operations Due To Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian’s forecasted path has changed, with Orlando now in the pathway, the Orlando International Airport will cease commercial operation tomorrow (9/28) morning.

What’s Happening:

Operational Update – Hurricane Ian Commercial operations at MCO will cease at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 09/28/22. Entry to all parking facilities will be closed at that same period. Please contact your airline for flight updates. pic.twitter.com/P75DooP2EA

“The Orlando International Airport is prepared for the arrival and impact of Hurricane Ian. After conferring with the National Weather Service, airlines and federal partners it has been decided that commercial operations at Orlando International Airport will cease at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, 9/28/2022.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has activated the airport’s emergency operations center. The center, staffed by airport leadership, emergency response, and federal partners, maintains direct communication with airline leaders and the National Weather Service to keep informed on the latest updates to the hurricane’s path.

Travelers should contact their airlines directly for any updates in regards to their specific flights.

We remind the general public that the airport is not a designated shelter and information regarding official shelters can be found on the Orange County website.