Patti LaBelle Will Guest Star in ABC Comedy “The Wonder Years”

What’s Happening:
- Music icon Patti LaBelle will be guest starring in two episodes of the second season of the ABC comedy The Wonder Years.
- She will be playing Shirley Williams, the choir director at her church. "Mother Williams" is sweet but has another side to her when the choir members don't hit the right high notes.
- For the second season, The Wonder Years, based in the late 1960s, will continue to follow the coming of age of Dean Williams in Montgomery, Alabama.
- The cast includes Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O'Neil, and Milan Ray. Don Cheadle narrates The Wonder Years as the adult Dean.