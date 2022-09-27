RSVLTS Heads to Halloween Town With a Dark and Delightful “Nightmare Before Christmas” Collection

This fall get down and (Oogie) boogie with RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and their Nightmare Before Christmas collection! That’s right, the Pumpkin King and residents of Halloween Town are making their way to a new clothing collaboration that’s equally dark and delightful.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Four patterns inspired by the film are part of a new apparel collection that just launched today.

has become a cult classic and now RSVLTS is bringing the story to fans in a whole new way! Four patterns inspired by the film are part of a new apparel collection that just launched today. Jack Skellington, Oogie Boogie, Zero, The Mayor, Lock, Shock, and Barrel and more make up a series of fun designs that will complement your fall (and maybe Christmas) wardrobe.

Whether you want to focus on one character or are here to rep the whole gang—and Halloween Town!—you’ll find fun and style in each of these designs.

Best of all, the entire collection is available in the Ladies cut too, however— as noted on Twitter

PSA FOR TOMORROW’S LAUNCH:



Womens cut:



We’ll have ALL designs of this collection available in womens sizes (!!) One of the designs is in stock and ready to ship. The other 3 are a little delayed, but will still be available to order tomorrow, and will be ready to ship by 10/22 — RSVLTS (@RSVLTS) September 26, 2022

The new Nightmare Before Christmas collection is available now on the RSVLTS site

collection is Links to the individual items can be found below.

Bone Daddy

“Jack is back! Add some Skellingtons to your closet with this scary-cool button down featuring “Bone Daddy” himself. The Pumpkin King of Halloween Town is prominently featured amongst a chorus of creepy creatures including Oogie Boogie, Mayor, Dr. Finkelstein, and more. And if you look closely, you may even spot another holiday icon making an earlier than usual appearance. Check twice.”

Everybody Scream

“Black and white and full of fright. Don’t let his big heart fool you, Jack didn’t become Pumpkin King without knowing how to give a good scare. His iconic pinstriped suit pattern gets the KUNUFLEX treatment on this eerie button-down which features Oogie Boogie, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Zero, and the rest of your Halloween Town favorites doing their best to give you nightmares. Rest in peace… if you can.”

Halloween Town

“Looking to get away this fall? Take a trip to boo-tiful Halloween Town, where the topography is terrifying, the structures are spooky, and the citizens spontaneously serenade you with scary songs. This multi-toned button down will make you feel like you’re hangin’ at the town square fountain with Jack, Sally, and the rest of your favorite pals.”

Oogies Turn to Boogie

“Being bad never sounded so good. Welcome to Oogie’s lair, where we all learned that the bug-filled boogeyman could, well, boogie. Bust a move and belt a few terrifying tunes in this colorful button down that’ll have you ready to groove on into spooky season, Lock, Shock, and Barrel.“

