If you're planning on being at Disneyland this holiday season, guests can save up to 15% on Disneyland Resort Hotels on select nights in October through December.

What's Happening:

This deal will be available on select Sunday to Thursday nights from October 20th through December 22nd, 2022.

The offer includes premium and standard room types with up to 10% savings on rooms at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and up to 15% savings at the Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

You can book now through December 15th, 2022, and your travel must be completed by December 23rd, 2022.

Important Details:

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room at the same hotel for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights during the applicable dates between October 20th and December 22nd, 2022.

Room types included in this offer are Standard, Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites. Not valid for select Concierge rooms or for Signature and Premium suites.

Not valid on previously booked rooms, and this offer is nontransferable.

Advance reservations required.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room.

Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and same park required to enter a theme park.

A hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park access.