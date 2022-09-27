If you're planning on being at Disneyland this holiday season, guests can save up to 15% on Disneyland Resort Hotels on select nights in October through December.
What's Happening:
- If you're planning a trip this holiday season to Disneyland, you can save up to 15% on select Disneyland Resort Hotels.
- This deal will be available on select Sunday to Thursday nights from October 20th through December 22nd, 2022.
- The offer includes premium and standard room types with up to 10% savings on rooms at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and up to 15% savings at the Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
- You can book now through December 15th, 2022, and your travel must be completed by December 23rd, 2022.
Important Details:
- Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room at the same hotel for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights during the applicable dates between October 20th and December 22nd, 2022.
- Room types included in this offer are Standard, Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites. Not valid for select Concierge rooms or for Signature and Premium suites.
- Not valid on previously booked rooms, and this offer is nontransferable.
- Advance reservations required.
- Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Excludes applicable fees and taxes.
- Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room.
- Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.
- Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.
- Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and same park required to enter a theme park.
- A hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park access.
