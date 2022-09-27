Enhance Your Star Wars Collection with A Limited Edition Weequay Concept Maquette Replica from Regal Robot

Fans of the vast Star Wars galaxy will love the latest high end collectibles and display pieces from Regal Robot. Starting today, a new limited edition maquette replica of the Weequay species is available and will make a great gift for hardcore Star Wars fans.

What’s Happening:

Regal Robot is expanding their Star Wars Archive Collection with a new Weequay Concept Maquette Replica.

This is just the latest addition to the incredible line of prop relics that are all scanned from the original artifacts used in the films. Regal Robot is calling the Weequay a big-brother to their Max Rebo Maquette Replica, which is available now.

For this particular release, the Regal Robot team had hands-on access to that original maquette (called “Queequeg” during production), allowing them to craft the most faithful replica possible.

The origin hailed from VFX Supervisor, Ken Ralston, who sculpted the concept maquette for this stoic and mysterious alien character from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi .

. The Weequay is available in two extremely limited editions, and each replica includes a hand-numbered plaque.

One is a 250 piece numbered edition ($449.00) while a Kan Ralston signature edition will feature only 100 pieces ($499.00).

Glimpsed in prototype form by attendees at Star Wars Celebration, fans can reserve their Weequay Concept Maquette Replicas

