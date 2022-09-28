Disney and Target Team Up Again Including a Collaboration with Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

It was just announced that Target and Disney will be teaming up in a couple of new fun ways. This will include new merchandise and also a collaboration with Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Wakanda Forever:

Ready for this, Black Panther fans? We’re teaming up with Marvel Studios in support of the new movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , coming to U.S. theaters November 11th.

The first-of-its-kind collaboration is stronger than vibranium, with exclusive Black Panther merch, augmented-reality fun, movie screenings and more.

The backstory: Our guests loved the first movie, which quickly became a cultural phenomenon and a groundbreaking film featuring a Black Super Hero, a predominantly Black cast and a Black director.

So we couldn’t wait to be part of the next chapter in the story — and the next step in celebrating diversity and representation on screen. The sequel’s brimming with strong, diverse female characters and aligns with our own RacialEquity Action Change (REACH) commitment

Gear Up With Black Panther Merch:

We’ll launch products exclusive to Target in the U.S. this October across toys, home, apparel and beauty — with everything from pillows and pjs to the only-at-Target LEGO Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Royal Sea Leopard ship.

And Black Panther fans won't want to miss our sought-after collectibles, including some exclusive items from the Black Panther Legacy Collection POP! series from Funko.

Explore Wakanda From Your Phone:

While you're checking out all the Black Panther merch, you can also get in on the action and explore two immersive augmented reality experiences. In stores, look for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever signs in the toy department, then scan the QR code with your smartphone to explore “Wakandan-inspired” technology.

From there, you can watch the build of the LEGO Royal Sea Leopard or interact with one of the Hasbro Titan 3-pack action figures. On Target.com Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landing page starting October 2nd.

Screenings for Good:

Together with Disney and Marvel Studios, we’re also hosting more than 130 community screenings of the film in support of, and attended by, nonprofit organizations in select markets across the U.S.

More Disney Magic Coming Your Way:

We’re expanding our fan-favorite Disney store at Target shop-in-shops to more than 200 total locations by the end of the year. This gives even more guests the chance to enjoy the magical in-store experience while shopping for toys and apparel from brands like Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in time for the holiday season.

Check out the curated Disney experience on Target.com online store locator

