Disney Cruise Line Cancels September 30 Disney Wish Sailing Due to Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian threatens Florida, Disney Cruise Line has announced some changes to the Disney Wish’s sailing schedule.
What’s Happening:
- Last night, Disney Cruise Line announced that the planned September 30th sailing of the Disney Wish has been canceled.
- Due to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated impacts on Central Florida and Port Canaveral, the current Disney Wish sailing is now planning to return on Saturday, October 1st.
- Guests with bookings on the September 30th sailing will automatically receive a full refund and each guest will be provided with a 20% future cruise discount to be used in the next 24 months. Disney asks guests looking to redeem this credit to call after October 5th.
- At this time, no other sailings — including on other Disney Cruise Line ships — have been affected. However, guests with upcoming bookings should monitor DisneyCruise.com for updates.
Future Cruise Credit Details:
- “To redeem the 20% future cruise discount you will simply need to reference your current reservation number to receive the discount on your next cruise taken within 24 months of your original September 30, 2022, sail date. We would also like to note that this offer is non-transferable, has no cash value, and is valid for only those Guests booked on the September 30, 2022 voyage and excludes holiday and maiden voyage sailings. Change fees and cancellation fees imposed by third-party suppliers, such as airlines and hotels, as well as travel insurance, are not refundable. If you paid for your reservation with a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) from a cancelled cruise due to COVID-19, set to expire on September 30, 2022, this FCC will automatically be extended 24 months.”