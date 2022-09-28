Disney Cruise Line Cancels September 30 Disney Wish Sailing Due to Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian threatens Florida, Disney Cruise Line has announced some changes to the Disney Wish’s sailing schedule.

What’s Happening:

Last night, Disney Cruise Line announced that the planned September 30th sailing of the Disney Wish has been canceled.

Due to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated impacts on Central Florida and Port Canaveral, the current Disney Wish sailing is now planning to return on Saturday, October 1st.

Guests with bookings on the September 30th sailing will automatically receive a full refund and each guest will be provided with a 20% future cruise discount to be used in the next 24 months. Disney asks guests looking to redeem this credit to call after October 5th.

At this time, no other sailings — including on other Disney Cruise Line ships — have been affected. However, guests with upcoming bookings should monitor DisneyCruise.com for updates.

Future Cruise Credit Details: